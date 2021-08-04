This Is How the 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Cast Stacks up Against Their Real-Life Counterparts

For those of us who only know Monica Lewinsky as the butt of Twitter jokes, it’s about time for that to change. She got caught up in Bill Clinton’s impeachment scandal as the sexual relationship that put him in front of a jury in the first place. But in the era of #MeToo, we can finally bring their relationship into a new perspective, and Beanie is excited to be part of that.

“I’m honored to be a part of bringing this story to light right now, and hopefully getting to frame her in a completely new way for the next generation,” Beanie told The Daily Beast back in 2019. She actually got to talk to Monica to prepare for the role, so we know she’ll be bringing a lot of truth to her portrayal.