The Bro House on 'American Horror Stories' Might Be Based on a Real-Life Influencer

Every Thursday, we get to be terrified with a new story as part of American Horror Stories . And the newest installment, "The Naughty List," involves a serial killer Santa played by Danny Trejo getting his revenge on an influencer video prank gone too far. The pranksters themselves all live together in the Bro House.

One thing we love about American Horror Stories is how it reflects real-life horrors. While shows like Black Mirror take one element of our lives, technology, and create a futuristic dystopia around it, American Horror Stories isn’t always as straightforward.

In "The Naughty List," we see what happens when doing things for the ‘gram goes too far. And we think the characters who live in the Bro House might actually be based on some real-life influencers.