Vlog Squad Member Jeff Wittek Has Undergone Surgeries for His Recent Eye Injury

The "King of YouTube" aka David Dobrik and his group of friends make up the Vlog Squad , which is a collective of content creators who are willing to do pretty much anything for views. While the members of the Vlog Squad have changed over the years, one thing certainly hasn't: they're all willing to put their safety on the line and play it up for the camera.

What happened to Jeff Wittek? Keep reading to find out what he said about the incident, and why people are suspicious that it was a Vlog Squad stunt that landed him in the hospital.

Jeff Wittek was one of the latest additions to the group, and he's known for being the pretty boy of the group and he's also the host of Jeff's Barbershop. On June 30, 2020, the YouTube star posted about being in a serious accident, and rumors have been circulating that he got injured while filming a vlog.

What happened to Jeff Wittek?

The content creator teased that he had gotten a mullet in an Instagram post on June 25, and he promised his 3.1 million followers that he would show off the new hairstyle on the photo sharing app. On June 30, he explained that he had not been able to post pictures of his hair because he had gotten into a serious accident.

"Sorry I haven't posted any new pics of the mullet this week. I got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places. But I’m OK. I’m more alive than ever. I'll heal up good as new, and I’ll get some new pics of that mullet up as soon as they can get me a blow dryer up to my hospital room," he joked in his caption.

Jeff posted a slideshow of photos that showcased the extent of his injuries. The right part of his face appears to have several contusions and lacerations, and his eye on that side is swollen. He was hospitalized after his accident. He has tried to make light of his injuries, and he re-posted an Instagram story of his face on the poster for the 1983 film Scarface. He also posted a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger's half robotic face from The Terminator.

His fellow Vlog Squad member and friend Toddy Smith shared on his Instagram stories on June 30 that Jeff was out of the hospital. In the story, Jeff was back at home and hanging out with his dog, Nerf.

But recently, in March 2021, Jeff posted a video titled "MY TRUTH" where he discussed an Insider article that alleges that he and the Vlog Squad were involved in an alleged rape. At the beginning of the video, he first talks about how he had gone through some eye surgeries, which is why he had been a bit inactive on YouTube. He revealed a few photos from that time in his life and one of them appears to show one of his eyes fully shut. Jeff said that it is still healing at the moment.

The YouTube video was published after an Insider article alleged that he was also involved in sexual assault allegations levied against Durte Dom, an ex-member of the Vlog Squad. He posted it in hopes that people would hear his side of the story.