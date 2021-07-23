The True Story Behind 'American Horror Stories: Drive In' Is Actually Terrifying

The title, Rabbit Rabbit, actually comes from an old English tradition. In the early 20th century, it was recorded in Notes and Queries that children would wake up and say their rabbits on the first day of the month for good luck. “Saying their rabbits” means that they would say “rabbit, rabbit, rabbit,” and if they didn’t say it, they could have bad luck.

While this was originally recorded in British history, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was infamously superstitious. The Nottingham Evening Post wrote in 1935, “Even Mr. Roosevelt, the President of the United States, has confessed to a friend that he says 'Rabbits' on the first of every month — and, what is more, he would not think of omitting the utterance on any account.”

He was the president for four terms, so maybe there’s something to it.