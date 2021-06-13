Man Who Was Nearly Swallowed by Whale Recounts the Terrifying Experience

His first thought was that he’d been attacked by one of the white sharks common to the Cape Cod area. But then he realized that whatever had him captive didn’t have teeth. “I said, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the mouth of a whale.’”

As the humpback thrashed Michael around in its mouth, he lost his breathing regulator. “This is how you’re going to die. In the mouth of a whale,” he recalls thinking.