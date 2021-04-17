Logo
Home > Videos > TikTok
Bobcat attack on TikTok
Source: Twitter

Husband Goes Into Full-on Beast Mode to Wrestle Bobcat That Attacked His Wife

By

Apr. 17 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Waking up in our carefully constructed domiciles, filled with soft linens and mattresses, putting on clothes with specific names developed by large conglomerations and pressing a series of buttons to imbibe water and heated brown bean juice, and eating food that comes pre-packed from another structure or is delivered directly to our home — it's easy to forget that we're basically renting the wilderness from Mother Nature. And this bobcat attack that's trending on TikTok now is a reminder of that.

Article continues below advertisement

This TikTok video shows a bobcat attacking a woman — until her husband intervened.

The beginning of the clip starts off innocuously enough. We see a man walking to his car and he sets a drink on the hood of his vehicle. As he goes to the back of the vehicle to load it up with something, we see his wife walk into frame and she starts freaking out. Then we hear a growl; a Bobcat for some reason decided to attack the woman and then we hear a bit of a scuffle and we see the dude holding the cat up in the air and he tosses it.

tiktok bobcat attack
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

What has people cracking up is how the dude in the video clip goes from "I need to wash my car" to "I'm gonna shoot that f******" in a span of seconds, and the subsequent freakout after the Bobcat appears.

Watch it for yourself to see what all of the fuss is about.

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

I have a theory why so many people are enamored with this bobcat attack video on TikTok.

And that's because it hits a lot of "viral" internet moments. One: There's no way that this could ever be staged. You can tell from the entire clip and everyone's reactions that this is entirely real and they locked into beast mode to get rid of the bobcat.

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Two: It's kind of hilarious to see everyone flip their s--t once the bobcat starts attacking his wife. Plus there's the added bit of seeing someone manhandle a wild animal without actually harming it. It's not like the guy was abusive; he was just throwing the bobcat away and scaring it. Sure, he threatens to shoot the thing. But it's not like he tried harming it further.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

And thirdly — and this is what I think the most important aspect of why this video's gaining so much traction is why it's so funny — but I think this bobcat attack goes past schadenfreude, the way the dad in this clip is jazzing himself up in order to scare this wild animal away is a primal thing.

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

We all know that in order to overcome something that is a threat to us, no matter if it's a wild animal gunning for whatever food our significant other is carrying, or not getting a new job we may want or just pressuring ourselves to do great work, we need to pep talk ourselves in order to do it to have a better life.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Sure, we might look silly while doing it, but who cares? Human beings are silly creatures. I'm pretty sure that guy wasn't thinking about how clean his car was when he was wrestling a wild bobcat away from his wife and tossing it across the yard like he was at shot put practice.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

5 TikTok Pet Challenges That Will Bring Fun and Laughs for National Puppy Day

Viral Internet Sensation April the Giraffe Has Passed Away at Age 20

Busch Beer Wants to Pay Your Dog $20,000 in New Pet-Friendly Contest

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.