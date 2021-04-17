Husband Goes Into Full-on Beast Mode to Wrestle Bobcat That Attacked His Wife

Waking up in our carefully constructed domiciles, filled with soft linens and mattresses, putting on clothes with specific names developed by large conglomerations and pressing a series of buttons to imbibe water and heated brown bean juice, and eating food that comes pre-packed from another structure or is delivered directly to our home — it's easy to forget that we're basically renting the wilderness from Mother Nature. And this bobcat attack that's trending on TikTok now is a reminder of that.

Watch it for yourself to see what all of the fuss is about.

What has people cracking up is how the dude in the video clip goes from "I need to wash my car" to "I'm gonna shoot that f******" in a span of seconds, and the subsequent freakout after the Bobcat appears.

The beginning of the clip starts off innocuously enough. We see a man walking to his car and he sets a drink on the hood of his vehicle. As he goes to the back of the vehicle to load it up with something, we see his wife walk into frame and she starts freaking out. Then we hear a growl; a Bobcat for some reason decided to attack the woman and then we hear a bit of a scuffle and we see the dude holding the cat up in the air and he tosses it.

I have a theory why so many people are enamored with this bobcat attack video on TikTok.

And that's because it hits a lot of "viral" internet moments. One: There's no way that this could ever be staged. You can tell from the entire clip and everyone's reactions that this is entirely real and they locked into beast mode to get rid of the bobcat.

Pretty small bobcat — Marshall (@Piker73) April 15, 2021 Source: Twitter

JESUS CHRIST IT WAS A WILD ANIMAL and bobcats in Colorado are about thag big if not even a little bit taller so SHUT UP I would like to size up any man next to this guy. WOW. — g&t kisses⚡️ (@saritarain) April 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

Two: It's kind of hilarious to see everyone flip their s--t once the bobcat starts attacking his wife. Plus there's the added bit of seeing someone manhandle a wild animal without actually harming it. It's not like the guy was abusive; he was just throwing the bobcat away and scaring it. Sure, he threatens to shoot the thing. But it's not like he tried harming it further.

He said pic.twitter.com/m67x5j7NON — Wes on the set, Carl on the check. (@CEmThree) April 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

I say the best part of this video is “ I gotta wash my car”, as the bobcat sneak attacks the wifey. — Alicia Spearman (@AmbitiousAlicia) April 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

And thirdly — and this is what I think the most important aspect of why this video's gaining so much traction is why it's so funny — but I think this bobcat attack goes past schadenfreude, the way the dad in this clip is jazzing himself up in order to scare this wild animal away is a primal thing.

I’ve watched this...no exaggeration 50 times today 😂😂 @bangin_lines — Johnny Card (@johnacardjr) April 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

How in the hell does he pop up with it in his hands? — Jimbo Fisher 🍊 (@JiveJimboFisher) April 15, 2021 Source: Twitter

We all know that in order to overcome something that is a threat to us, no matter if it's a wild animal gunning for whatever food our significant other is carrying, or not getting a new job we may want or just pressuring ourselves to do great work, we need to pep talk ourselves in order to do it to have a better life.

Thought he was going to chokeslam it 😂😂 instead just launched it — the wannabegambitgod (@thesmokerjoker1) April 17, 2021 Source: Twitter

It's the way he threw the cat and started yelling for me.....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mrs Hales (@Sharedcubicle_) April 16, 2021 Source: Twitter