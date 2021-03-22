5 TikTok Pet Challenges That Will Bring Fun and Laughs for National Puppy Day

Dogs are one of the most popular pets to have for a good reason. Not only do these cute furry animals make for great company, but they also have an uncanny ability to lift our spirits when we least expect it. Not to mention, these pups come in handy to help keep you safe.

Since National Puppy Day is almost in full swing, it’s a great time to think about some fun TikTok Pet Challenges to try. After all, there are plenty of challenges out there that will allow you to have some fun with your furry friend and spend the day bonding with one another.

From The Blanket Challenge to the Call Your Dog Challenge to the Patatak Dance Challenge, there are many options to help you celebrate your pup and make some memories in the process. Keep reading for five TikTok Pet Challenges you may want to give a try on National Puppy Day.

The Call Your Dog Challenge is a simple yet fun way to see how your dog reacts when their name is called over and over.

There’s no denying that the Call Your Dog Challenge is a fan-favorite for many creators on the app. Not only is this challenge super funny to do, but it also shows how caring and loving your pup truly is.

Article continues below advertisement

See, the main idea with this challenge is to call your fur baby’s name as they sit right next to you. And while this challenge is not as dramatic as other ones that have gone viral on the app, it’s amazing to see how different dogs react.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunny from the TikTok account What About Bunny had one of the funniest, cutest reactions to the challenge. As Bunny’s owner continued to call his name, the dog tossed one of his toys into her lap and placed his paws on her shoulder.

Bunny also proceeded to walk and run around in circles right in front of his human, hoping that she would realize that he was right in front of her. Too cute!

Article continues below advertisement