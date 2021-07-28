Josie's 'Riverdale' Return Happens in the Back End of Season 5

Some fans might have forgotten, but in Season 3, Josie leaves the show to pursue her music career with her father. She returns briefly in the Season 5 episode with Fred Andrews' funeral, but that's it. She never really gets a proper send-off or an official "goodbye, Josie" episode, either. But Josie's exit also comes with her introduction on another show.

Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie on Riverdale, moved to Katy Keene to play more of a central character. In it, Josie got the chance to pursue music in New York City.

"I definitely pictured her making it to New York," Ashleigh told Collider of Josie's journey. "What's great is that I still don't know what next step she's gonna take. I don't know how her life is gonna unfold, now that she's in this city, but the fact that she's made it there, is 100 percent where I wanted her to go."