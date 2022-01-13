Just a Reminder That Megan Fox and MGK Have Said and Done Way Worse Than Drinking Each Other’s Blood

It’s official! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after a year and a half of dating.

Megan posted a video of their special moment to Instagram and it looked beautiful … at first. But if you got a chance to read her caption, things got a little, uh, strange. To put this as delicately as I can, the Transformers star shared that after she said yes to her husband-to-be, they drank each other’s blood.