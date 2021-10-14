People Seem to Hate Machine Gun Kelly — Here's Why the Internet Can't Help but Cringe

What do rap and pop-punk have in common? Before you answer, we'll just tell you that in the middle of the bizarre Venn diagram lies Machine Gun Kelly. The musician initially released the mixtapes "Stamp of Approval" (2006), "Homecoming" (2008), "100 Words and Running" (2010), and "Lace Up" (2010), which gained enough traction to earn him a record deal with Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records. Back then he was known as an up-and-coming rapper, but these days MGK's music has leaned away from hip-hop.

If you turn on a mainstream radio station in 2021, you'll undoubtedly hear MGK's songs "my ex's best friend" and "I think I'm OKAY," both of which align more with alternative music. Whether he's a brilliant musical chameleon or a sellout, one thing seems to be clear: People seem to hate the dude, specifically, people on the internet.

Throughout his highly publicized relationship with living, breathing, goddess Megan Fox, the disdain for Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has only been magnified. So, where does the hate stem from? Let's dive in.

"When I first signed Machine Gun Kelly I knew he was going to be a star. I didn’t know how exactly we’d get there but I knew it would happen," Diddy wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. That's an interesting way to put it. No matter how you spin it, Puff Daddy was right. Whether you love him or hate him, you can't deny Machine Gun Kelly's stardom, but it's said growing stardom that went to his blond head.

The musician and actor, who actually killed it as the antagonist in 2016's Nerve, just can't seem to keep his black tongue in his mouth. While he's rumored to be rude and crude to fans, not to mention sometimes violent, and has even spit vodka into a fan's mouth (at a pre-COVID 2012 show), MGK doesn't stop there.

Before performing his song "Jawbreaker" on the last day of Chicago's Riot Fest 2021, Machine Gun Kelly started trash-talking a little metal band known as Slipknot, who also performed at the festival. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f--king weird mask on a f--king stage, talkin' s--t. So anyway, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?” he exclaimed onstage. Wowza. Did he learn nothing from his 2018 feud with Eminem?

Slipknot fans practically gave themselves carpal tunnel with how quickly they dragged MGK on Twitter. While the incident initially seemed unprompted, it's more likely that MGK was a bit salty about what Slipknot's lead singer, Corey Taylor, sassily said on the Cutter’s Rockcast podcast in February 2021. "I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that's another story," Corey stated, assumedly targeting MGK.

MGK is the biggest joke of a musician literally ever 😂 dudes music sucks so bad he has to resort to starting beef to get some spotlight. Man tried Rap - got ended by Eminem, now he’s dissing Corey Taylor. Like, bro, what other genres are you trying to dip ya toes in?😂 Pathetic — Cannon | Glacier (@king_koala31) September 20, 2021 Source: Twitter/@king_koala31

But things between the two musicians go farther back than that, as Corey Taylor was supposed to be featured on MGK's 2020 album, "Tickets to My Downfall." MGK wasn't too shy to tweet that Corey's verse was cut for being "f--king terrible," which almost instantly prompted Corey to release text receipts between himself and drummer Travis Barker, who co-produced MGK's said album.

According to the texts, Corey wrote, "I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him.” The whole squabble has us cringing.

