How Many Kids Does Megan Fox Have and Is She Planning to Have More?

Rumors about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly possibly expecting a child together began sparking up more than ever after the 2021 MTV VMA Awards . It all went down when Megan and Kourtney Kardashian introduced MGK and Travis Barke r to the stage to perform.

Megan, in the most iconic way ever, introduced the men as their “future baby daddies," and it caused quite a stir on social media. People started questioning if she was simply joking or if she meant that there was really another baby on the way.

As of now, she hasn’t confirmed if she’s actually pregnant again or not. Odds are she was just being playful for now.