Machine Gun Kelly's Baby Mama Lives a Very Private Life With No Public Social Media

Right now, Casie is MGK's only daughter. But since he and Megan are so open about their relationship, it's no wonder why so many people wonder if they will have kids together. They haven't publicly spoken about it as of yet, but Megan has introduced her kids to him. "Megan thought it was a natural step since they are getting more serious," a source said to People in October 2020. "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."