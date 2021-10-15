Why Does Megan Fox Call Machine Gun Kelly "Buddha"? What Other Nicknames Do They Use?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 15 2021, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
The hottest power couple in Hollywood today is most definitely Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Ever since they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, it’s become blatantly obvious that they’re meant to be. In 2020, Megan ended things with Brian Austin Green, her ex-husband to whom she had been married for a decade. These days, it seems she’s all in with MGK.
Both Megan and MGK seem to wear their heart on their sleeves for each other. They recently did a fun interview where they asked 40 candid questions on camera. One of the funniest takeaways from the interview is the nicknames Megan has for MGK. Here’s what you should know.
Why does Megan Fox call MGK Buddha?
Megan is a highly spiritual woman. Back in 2016, she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she feels deeply connected to the term Buddha because it means “enlightened." In fact, she even named one of her sons Bodhi, which is the Sanskrit word meaning awakening and referring to a period of perfect wisdom.
Since she’s given this nickname to MGK, there’s obviously a lot of emotional depth to it for her. This isn’t the only area where Megan‘s spiritual side has come to the surface. She’s also spoken up in the past about having psychic powers and abilities. On social media, she’s posted selfies of herself chilling with her crystal collection as well.
For those who don’t know much about crystals, some people believe that certain stones carry healing vibrations within them and that if you collect them, they can positively impact your health and more. A nickname like Buddha is obviously very meaningful coming from someone like Megan, who takes her spirituality so seriously.
What other nicknames does Megan use for MGK?
Buddha isn’t the only nickname Megan Fox has come up with for Machine Gun Kelly. Some of the other super adorable names she revealed during their GQ interview are “Cookie,” “Lamby,” “Booby,” and “Blonde Angel Baby." The entire time they sat across from each other asking questions, they appeared to be glowing, comfortable beside each other, and totally in love.
There have been plenty of other super awkward couples quizzes on GQ that didn’t turn out as lovingly as this one. Who could ever forget how awkward Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s cringy 23 questions interview went? There doesn’t seem to be any distance or hesitation between Megan and MGK. They totally flow together with their personalities meshing in the most perfect way.
There are probably plenty more nicknames these two share that the rest of the world will never find out about, and that’s completely fine. Megan and MGK will continue being #CoupleGoals, and we'll continue stanning their love.