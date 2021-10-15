Why Does Megan Fox Call Machine Gun Kelly "Buddha"? What Other Nicknames Do They Use?

The hottest power couple in Hollywood today is most definitely Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox . Ever since they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, it’s become blatantly obvious that they’re meant to be. In 2020, Megan ended things with Brian Austin Green , her ex-husband to whom she had been married for a decade. These days, it seems she’s all in with MGK.

Both Megan and MGK seem to wear their heart on their sleeves for each other. They recently did a fun interview where they asked 40 candid questions on camera. One of the funniest takeaways from the interview is the nicknames Megan has for MGK. Here’s what you should know.

Why does Megan Fox call MGK Buddha?

Megan is a highly spiritual woman. Back in 2016, she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she feels deeply connected to the term Buddha because it means “enlightened." In fact, she even named one of her sons Bodhi, which is the Sanskrit word meaning awakening and referring to a period of perfect wisdom.

Since she’s given this nickname to MGK, there’s obviously a lot of emotional depth to it for her. This isn’t the only area where Megan‘s spiritual side has come to the surface. She’s also spoken up in the past about having psychic powers and abilities. On social media, she’s posted selfies of herself chilling with her crystal collection as well.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who don’t know much about crystals, some people believe that certain stones carry healing vibrations within them and that if you collect them, they can positively impact your health and more. A nickname like Buddha is obviously very meaningful coming from someone like Megan, who takes her spirituality so seriously.