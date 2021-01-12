Brian Austin Green and 'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Go Instagram Official in PDA Post

Brian Austin Green and 'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Go Instagram Official in PDA PostBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Just a few months after divorcing Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green has gone Instagram official with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. The 90210 star revealed that the two were first introduced through their mutual business manager, telling Access Daily, "We met and we had great conversation." He added, "It's been great so far."
Keep reading to find out more about Brian and Sharna's dating life!
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess confirm they're officially dating.
Nothing says, "We're dating," like an Instagram post. On Jan. 11, Sharna shared a picture of the couple kissing, which she captioned, "HIM."
Relationship rumors sparked in 2020 with the pair being photographed together, enjoying a trip to Hawaii. However, the actor was not quick to put a label on their romance just yet.
"She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now," he told Access Daily. "It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously."
Their social media announcement comes just one week after Sharna told her Instagram followers to "let it go" when it came to asking questions about her dating life.
When one fan asked the 35-year-old DWTS dancer about her relationship status, she replied via Instagram Stories, "Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one. It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness: Let it go."
Though Brian confirmed his separation from Megan in May 2020, this is not the first woman he's been spotted with. Before Sharna, the actor was rumored to be involved with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.
Brian Austin Green opens up about rumored relationships with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.
While Brian's estranged wife moved on with musician Machine Gun Kelly, the actor was spotted cozying up to the Celebrity Big Brother alum and Tina. However, Brian denied that he was romantically involved with them. After being photographed picking up food with Courtney, days later, the father of four was seen eating lunch at Tina's restaurant, Sugar Taco.
TMZ asked if he was dating the entrepreneur. He said, "Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk."
Additionally, he said that Courtney was "super nice but disappointing."
Brian explained that she posted a video of him in a hot tub giving a shout-out to a woman named Ashley. "I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello," he said, explaining that the hot tub video was shot one month prior.
He added, "The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch, knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself... It kind of sucks."
He continued, "It was just disappointing, but I don't want to bash Courtney. I think she's a nice person. I just think she's making some bad choices."