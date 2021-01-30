Megan Fox Was Just Spotted With a Ring on Her Finger, but Is She Engaged?

Last year, Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and months later, the celebrity couple confirmed their relationship on social media. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, it seems that Megan and MGK have found love in one another, but recent photos have surfaced that have fans wondering if Megan and MGK have taken their relationship to the next level. So, are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged to be married?

Is Megan Fox engaged?

On Jan. 28, Megan was spotted in the streets of New York rocking an engagement-like rock on her ring finger, and although gossip blogs have sparked rumors, the couple has not yet confirmed that MGK popped the question.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that although MGK has met Megan’s kids and they are super happy together, they are in no rush to get to the altar. "They keep each other smiling. MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year. Megan doesn't think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn't put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind."

Megan, who appeared in MGK’s music video for his single, “Bloody Valentine,” shared that there was no doubt in her mind that it was love at first sight. Megan told Randall Emmett, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”

She continued, "I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Source: Instagram

