Megan Fox Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé MGK — What's Her Due Date?

By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 11 2024, 3:39 p.m. ET

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and MGK (Machine Gun Kelly)! The actress and musician shared the exciting news on November 11 on Instagram with a very on-brand photo shoot.

Megan can be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black oil. She captioned the post, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," and also included a photo of a positive pregnancy test. While this will be the first child for the couple, who announced their engagement in 2022, both already have kids from previous relationships. Here is everything you need to know about Megan and MGK's growing family — including her due date.

What is Megan Fox's due date?

Megan and MGK's pregnancy announcement comes after the Jennifer's Body actress revealed they had experienced a miscarriage in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released in November 2023. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?'" she said on Good Morning America at the time.

Now, one year later, Megan is expecting her fourth child and first with the "Lonely Road" singer. As for a due date, Megan has not shared that information, but if she is entering her second trimester, their bundle of joy should be arriving around late Spring 2025.

Megan and MGK will soon be a family of seven.

Megan is already a proud mom to three boys. She shares sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. "It's fertile soil. It's given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special," she told The Washington Post about becoming a mom at 26. "That kind of saved me honestly. I needed an escape."

As for MGK, he has a daughter named Casie, who was born in 2009. MGK credits his daughter for his sobriety, sharing on th Million Dollaz Worth podcast, "That was step one for me. To be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid." Now, Megan and MGK are preparing to become a family of seven — but don't expect the couple to share too many details.