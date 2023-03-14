Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Has Been One for the Ages By Chris Barilla Mar. 14 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

If you're at all tuned in to pop culture, you're likely aware of the public spectacle that has surrounded Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romantic relationship. From the moment the actor and the singer linked up, they became Hollywood's "it" couple with fans fawning over their PDA (or cringing at it).

But nothing gold can stay, or so the saying goes. Megan and MGK's relationship has reportedly reached rocky waters. But between 2020 and 2023, during the heat of their relationship, quite a lot went down. So, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started off as friends.

On March 11, 2020, MGK shared an image from the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. In it, fans could see his chair positioned directly next to Megan's. They were working jointly on the film in Puerto Rico. Things went quiet for a few months. However, in May 2020, the two were spotted together at Megan's house amidst the early days of her rift-turned-split from now-ex-husband Brian Austin Green, per People.

On May 20, 2020, MGK revealed the music video for his song "Bloody Valentine," starring Megan. By June 16, 2020, Daily Mail confirmed that the two were an item after seeing them holding hands and kissing in public. On July 22, 2020, the new couple further confirmed their romance and its origins to Lala Kent on her podcast. On July 28, 2020, MGK made them Instagram official. A week later, Megan did the same.

While on The Howard Stern Show, MGK shared that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her [Megan] made eye contact." At the 2020 American Music Awards, MGK and Megan made their red carpet debut as a couple. Things continued to heat up between the two both publicly and privately, culminating in engagement rumors at the beginning of 2021.

Nothing was confirmed at the time, but the pair went on being as loved-up as ever. On their first Valentine's Day together, MGK shared a slideshow of images of the two alongside the caption "I wear your blood around my neck," which included an image of a necklace that appeared to contain a drop of his lover's blood.

By Sept. 12, 2021, Megan teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian to introduce "our future baby daddies," their boyfriends Travis Barker and MGK, who were performing at that year's Video Music Awards. Next came their first joint magazine cover, which was for British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

The couple's biggest leap as an item came on Jan. 12, 2022, when they shared that MGK had proposed to Megan. Shortly after, the singer also revealed on Instagram that the two were raising a kitten together. The honeymoon phase of their engagement went on for some time, with MGK calling Megan his "wife" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

For Megan's 36th birthday on May 16, 2022, the twosome shared an image of their matching finger tattoos, another sign of their devotion. Less than a week later, they jointly attended pals Kourtney and Travis' wedding. Summer 2022 saw the release of MGK's Hulu documentary Life in Pink, and a dark admission from the singer. In the film, he revealed he had a suicide attempt while on the phone with Megan. He described the moment as a turning point in which he was grateful for his fiancé's help.

After months of not posting together on Instagram, which led to breakup rumors, TMZ reported that the two got lunch together in California on Aug. 17, 2022. Things picked back up after that, with the two sharing images of them attending Beyoncé's 41st birthday party together. They were spotted on other occasions out and about during that year including Milan Fashion Week and the Time100 Gala. Megan also appeared in MGK's film Taurus.

The beginning of 2023 has seen rocky waters emerge between Megan and MGK. Despite attending the Grammys together on Feb. 5, 2023, things seemed to sour rather quickly. On Feb. 12, 2023, Megan posted an image of herself alongside a video of an envelope being burned in fire. The post was captioned with ""You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." Hours later, the actor deleted her Instagram.