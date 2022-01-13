Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Got Engaged and Then Drank Each Other's Blood

Thankfully, it's not his wisdom tooth. In fact, on Jan. 12, MGK posted a video of the ring on his Instagram, and it's legit stunning. He designed the ring himself with the help of British jewelry designer Stephen Webster. The ring is comprised of two large stones set on a magnetic band of thorns. The emerald is Megan's birthstone, and the diamond is his.

In his words, the band of thorns "draws together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love." That's a lot to put on a ring!