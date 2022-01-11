Hana Giraldo and Harry James Thornton on Whether Their Parents Will Watch 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' (EXCLUSIVE)

If you were glued to the screen during every episode of The Simple Life in the early aughts, or if you loved watching celebrity offspring EJ Johnson on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, then your next reality TV obsession might just be Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

The new E! reality series follows the sons and daughters of top celebrities after they move to Steamboat Springs, Colo. for a month to help get Saddleback Ranch ready to re-open after a COVID-related shutdown.

Along the way, the celebrity kids will have to shear sheep, shovel animal excrement, and take care of the animals on the ranch — all while they stay together on bunk beds in one room.