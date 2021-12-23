What Companies Does Shaq Own? Basketball Isn't His Only Business

Many are familiar with Shaq's commercial dealings outside of basketball — think The General, Gold Bond, Icy Hot, and Buick — but the star took the interview as a chance to shout out the other notable businesses he's currently invested in that made him as rich as he is today.

"I don't like to seem like I'm bragging, but I'm going to ask you a question. Who owns Marilyn Monroe? Who owns Elvis Presley? Who owns Forever 21? Who owns JCPenney? Me!" Shaq said very matter-of-factly during the interview.