Shaq and Charles Barkley Once Got Into a Fight on the Court — Are They Friends Now?

Apparently, their cautious friendship began when their moms urged the two to hug it out before a game. Shaq revealed to TMZ in 2018 that their moms are best friends and they used to egg each other on with trash talk when their sons played against each other. Years later, Shaq said "it's never personal" between him and Charles.

"It's like [a] big brother/little brother [relationship], you always have arguments," Shaq told TMZ.