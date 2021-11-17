Shaunie O'Neal Has Accumulated a Massive Net Worth as an Entrepreneur

Love is in the air! People reports that the 46-year-old has said “yes” to an engagement with Pastor Keion Henderson on Nov. 11, 2021.

"This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment," Shaunie told People. "And honestly I'm the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing."