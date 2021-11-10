Here Are the Details on Dennis Rodman's Kids and Ex-Wives

From 1992 to 1993, Dennis was married to Annie Bakes. Annie started modeling at the age of 16 and by 18, she was working as a club hostess. Eventually, she entered the world of adult movies before a 1986 car crash ended her adult modeling career.

From 1998 and 1999, Dennis was married to Carmen Electra. Dennis and Carmen met for the first time in a Los Angeles nightclub and quickly hit it off. They spent time together partying in the LA area as well as in Las Vegas before tying the knot at a chapel. His marriage to Carmen was even shorter than his marriage to Annie.