Why Did ABC Cancel 'The Mole'? Find Out Why The Series Was Axed

The Mole was a phenomenon when it debuted on ABC in 2001, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Between Anderson Cooper (yes, that Anderson Cooper) hosting in awesomely dramatic fashion and viewers guessing at which of the show's contestants was undermining their fellow players, the series was something special. Yet it had a rocky time on broadcast TV before resurfacing on Netflix.

Why was The Mole's history as wild as the series itself? Read on to find out.