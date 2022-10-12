Netflix's 'The Mole' Contestants Are a Bunch of Instagram Baddies
We love a good reboot! Netflix has brought back The Mole, a reality competition series that aired on ABC from 2001 to 2008. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, the action-packed series tasked contestants with various challenges that, when completed, would increase their winnings, which would later be awarded to the last person standing.
However, among these contestants, one person had been secretly designated as the mole. Basically, as the mole, their job was to sabotage the group during the competition. Each week, contestants would be quizzed on who they thought the mole was. The person who was farthest from the truth would be sent home.
So, who are the contenders on Netflix's reboot of The Mole? Since we know everyone loves to do a little social media stalking, we rounded up their Instagram handles below.
Avori Henderson
Avori Henderson is a professional gamer who dabbles in modeling. She was once even a Miss America contestant. You can follow her on Instagram at @avoristrib.
Casey Lary
Casey Lary is a traveling ICU nurse who is always up for a challenge. Some of her notable achievements include hitchhiking across Southern Japan and visiting Burning Man three times. Her Instagram handle is @caseylary.
Dom Gabriel
Dom Gabriel is a heavy machine operator from Toronto, Ontario. On a whim, he participated in a Spartan race and just so happened to place in the top 20. He is also a singer for the band Don't Call. You can follow him on Instagram at @dontcalldom.
Greg Shapiro
Greg Shapiro is a marketing consultant from Seattle, Wash. He has been to 40 countries and is certified in Yoga, Zumba, and Reiki. You can follow him on Instagram at @guidedbygreg.
Jacob Hacker
Jacob Hacker hails from Bloomville, Ohio, and is a firefighter paramedic lieutenant. He mentions twice in his Instagram bio that he is also an actor/model. You can follow him on Instagram at @jacob.eugene.hacker.
Joi Schweitzer
Joi Schweitzer is a commercial airline pilot from Atlanta, Ga. She is extremely passionate about fitness and shares workout videos on her Instagram. You can watch videos of her lifting weights on Instagram under the handle @joiridehigh_fit.
Kesi Neblett
Kesi Neblett is a software developer from New York City. She claims to have hiked two mountains over 5,400 meters. You can follow her at @kesineblett.
Osei White
Osei White is a real estate agent in Brooklyn, N.Y. Per his Instagram bio, he is also an actor and artist who loves to travel. You can find him under the handle @iamoseiwhite.
Pranav Patel
Pranav Patel is a law firm associate from Boston, Mass. He is also the co-founder of AfroDesi, a DJ group. You can follow him on Instagram at @pranavpatel.jpg.
Samara Joy
Samara Joy is a mental health counselor from Atlanta, Ga. Per her Instagram, she's also a fashion model. You can find her under the Instagram handle @samara_joyyyy.
Sandy Ronquillo
Sandy Ronquillo is an applied behavior analysis therapist from Fort Worth, Texas. She has a black belt in taekwondo and has trained for 12 years. You can follow her on Instagram at @sandycheeks__96.
William Richardson
William Richardson is a lifestyle brand manager from Henderson, Nev. He once skydived three times in one day. You can follow him on Instagram at @_thewilliamjames.