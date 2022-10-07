Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts

Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen.

The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted by Anderson Cooper, the OG gameshow only lasted two seasons before it went off the air. This fall, the series returns with a vengeance.