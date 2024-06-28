Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > The Mole Exposing the Saboteur: Who Is the Mole in Season 2 of 'The Mole'? (SPOILERS) By the fifth episode of Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Mole,' the remaining contestants agree on three players who they suspect could be "the Mole." By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 28 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 2, Episodes 1-5 of The Mole. Someone is lying... but who?! Season 2 of Netflix's reboot of The Mole is finally here, and 12 strangers are teaming up to boost a collective prize pot that only one of them will take home in the end.

But wait, there's a major twist — one of the contestants is "the Mole," tasked with secretly sabotaging the group's efforts and preventing them from adding any money to the pot. With the first five episodes of Season 2 ready for your binge-watching pleasure, have you sussed out who "the Mole" might be? If not, don't fret — we've got some theories!

Who is "the Mole" in Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Mole?'

As of now, the Mole's identity remains a total mystery. However, that hasn't stopped us from speculating! By Episode 5, the consensus among the remaining contestants points toward Sean, Michael, and Muna as the primary suspects.

Sean, a former-undercover-cop-turned-stay-at-home-dad, has navigated the thrilling game skillfully thus far. While he's managed to avoid drawing too much attention, his struggle with lying hasn't gone unnoticed by fellow contestants.

Sean previously told Tudum he's not the Mole because he's there to "compete for my family and win cash. I don't have what it takes to sabotage or ruin people's chances of winning money." While we don't think Sean is the titular saboteur, if he were, it would certainly be a major plot twist!

Michael also seems to be flying under the radar, but recent events suggest otherwise. Despite not drawing much attention initially, his deception during the fortune cookie game, which earns him an exemption from the next elimination quiz, causes everyone to recognize that he's not someone to underestimate.

He once claimed to Tudum that he's not the Mole because he is too talkative, saying, "I talk way too much to be the Mole." That's not the most convincing excuse, wouldn't you say? Michael is definitely on our radar now.

Lastly, we come to Muna. The 24-year-old software engineer starts off on a positive note with everyone. In the first episode, she's even voted one of the most trustworthy players! Along with the other two players deemed most trustworthy, she has the chance to either help the group or herself (they will receive one correction on the elimination quiz). If they all opt to help the group, they'll add $5,000 to the prize pot.

In a shocking turn of events, Muna doesn't help the group. She takes the test correction instead, resulting in the collective prize pot missing out on an extra $5,000. It certainly sounds like sabotage, doesn't it?

By the second episode, her determination to win The Mole is evident. She says she doesn't play nice — she plays to win. In Episode 3, Muna even attempts to sabotage the group's money-making efforts during the fortune cookie game by lying to secure an exemption. As for why she's not the Mole, Muna told Tudum she's a "detective at heart." That could be an advantage for someone as the Mole, though!

