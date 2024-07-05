Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > The Mole Sean Is More Than Just a Stay-at-Home Dad on 'The Mole' — but Could He Be the Saboteur? Sean says he is a retired undercover police officer on 'The Mole.' By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

On a show like The Mole on Netflix, it's hard not to get into the mentality of thinking everyone is a suspect. But what can we say, each player gives us reason enough to be suspicious of them with each episode that passes. And although he wasn't on many people's radar from the start, Sean now appears to stand a good chance at being the mole in Season 2.

But is Season actually the mole, or the saboteur, in The Mole? In a way, that might almost be too easy, since he is a retired undercover police officer. But what if nearly everything he says to the other players, and by extension, the viewers at home, is a total lie? The life of the mole is a lonely one each season, but Sean could be made for this role.

Source: Netflix

Is Sean the mole in Season 2 of 'The Mole'?

When Netflix released the cast list for Season 2 of The Mole, the outlet also shared the social media handles for all of the players. Well, all of the players except for Sean and Quaylyn. We now know that Q is definitely not the mole, though. And our boy Sean's Instagram handle is absent from the official cast list, unlike the social media links for nearly everyone else, including 65-year-old Andy.

Does that alone make Sean the mole? No, of course not. But the fact that he outright sabotages one challenge certainly places some suspicion on him, and he's one of the four players who doesn't want Q to re-enter the game, even though allowing him to do so would mean more money in the pot. Since a mole's job is to sabotage the game and get rid of pot money at every opportunity, this is another strike against Sean.

Q or Sean gotta be the mole either you doin everything right or just sabotaging #TheMole — Justin (@backendjt) July 1, 2024

Then, we have the Episode 8 challenge where Sean is put in charge of a phone, wherein calls cost the team $5,000 of the pot and can only last 15 seconds. During the calls, he seems to almost deliberately stall a bit. Perhaps this is another tactic to take money away from the pot?

Outside of 'The Mole,' Sean is also an actor.

Another thing that makes Sean seem like the mole is that, outside of The Mole, it's hard to find any proof that he was ever an undercover cop. Maybe that's intentional on his part and he just doesn't have a social media presence. But Sean is also an actor with an IMDb profile to boot. He has been in Dave, America's Most Wanted, and Boneyard, just to name a few of his TV roles.

I just know Sean studied at the Paul School of Lies and Deception!! #themole #TheMoleNetflix pic.twitter.com/pgLl4Xi4Gt — Scoots 🇵🇸 (@ScootsBaboo) June 28, 2024