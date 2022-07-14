Why Did 'Love Island' Stars Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. Break Up?

The islanders on Love Island USA are meant to be searching for lasting love in the villa, but many stars often leave the show without forming a genuine connection.

A few lucky pairs have pursued relationships outside of the show, though none of the alums from the first three seasons are still together.

On Season 3 of the series, which was the final season to air on CBS, stars Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. coupled up twice and then split up to be with other islanders.