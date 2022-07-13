We'd Like to Pull You for a Chat Because the 'Love Island: USA' Season 4 Cast Is Here!
Prepare yourselves for yet another crazy summer, because on July 19, the fourth season of Love Island: USA introduces fans to another batch of attractive single 20- and 30-somethings looking to find love and capture the $100,000 grand prize.
Speaking of the new beautiful Islanders, let's meet the cast for Season 4 of Love Island: USA, courtesy of E! News.
Andy Voyen
Andy is a 23-year-old realtor from Minneapolis.
He only goes after confident women; nevertheless, Andy does appear to have a specific type because his brief bio states that "his eyes go right to the blondes." But, he thinks he'll "end up with a brunette."
Courtney Boerner
Courtney is a 24-year-old stylist from Winter Park, Fla. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
She's had a whopping 19 plastic surgeries and could not live without her jewelry. When it comes to dating, Courtney loves an emotionally intelligent man but absolutely loathes bad breath (don't we all).
Felipe Gomes
Felipe is a 32-year-old international model from São Paulo, Brazil. He currently resides in Dubai.
He comes from a pretty massive family, has lived in more than 10 countries, and prefers living life in a Speedo. Felipe doesn't fall in love easily — he blames it on his indecisiveness — but he values honesty in a woman.
Deborah Chubb
Deb is a 26-year-old personal assistant from Dallas. She currently resides in Redondo Beach, Calif.
She's been single for five years and hopes to find someone in the villa who will love and appreciate her. Now, as for Deb's relationship requirements, she wants a man who loves his mother to no end.
Isaiah Campbell
Isaiah is a 21-year-old waiter from Sioux Falls, N.D. He currently resides in Delray, Fla.
He's quite the cook, and according to his brief bio, his back is his best feature: "Check the Instagram comments on my pics." Isaiah is looking for a hygienic and family-oriented girl; he hopes they form a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott type of relationship.
Sereniti Springs
Sereniti is a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, Calif. She currently resides in New Orleans.
She is a "sucker for a nice smile" and cries as a hobby — wow, we love her already! Sereniti is looking to find a family-oriented man in the villa who will knock her cowgirl boots right off (could it be Isaiah?)
Jesse Bray
Jesse is a 27-year-old courier from Springfield, Ohio. He currently resides in Houston.
He is obsessed with milk and nearly 3-4 gallons per week — oh wow, Homelander has some serious competition! As for the perfect life partner, Jesse appreciates generosity in a woman.
Sydney Paight
Sydney is a 22-year-old operations manager from Houston. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
She says her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, and hopes to one day become a trophy wife with no job. If you're hoping to have a chance with Sydney, make sure to get her phone number right away.
Timmy Pandolfi
Timmy is a 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from New York City. He currently resides in Los Angeles.
He can "low-key" play the guitar, is extremely terrified of snakes, and enjoys eating the back of shrimp tails. Timmy values kindness in a relationship and hopes to find a woman who's driven and has clean fingernails.
Zeta Morrison
Zeta is a 29-year-old babysitter and model from Surrey, England. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
She can speak Ghanaian dialect and is currently working on an autobiography. Although she appreciates a partner who's generous with his time and heart, Zeta is looking to spend her time in the villa with a man she is sexually attracted to.
Season 4 of Love Island: USA premieres July 19, only on Peacock.