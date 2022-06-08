'Love Island USA' Is Moving to Peacock for Season 4 — Details on the Premiere Date

Just a few days after Season 8 of Love Island U.K. premiered across the pond on ITV2, fans of the stateside version now have clarity about when Love Island USA Season 4 will debut.

Following the success of the British dating series, a U.S. edition of Love Island launched on CBS in 2019. The show has introduced viewers to stars like Shannon St. Clair, Caro Viehweg, Mackenzie Dipman, and Johnny Middlebrooks during its initial three-season run.