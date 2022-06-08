'Love Island USA' Is Moving to Peacock for Season 4 — Details on the Premiere Date
Just a few days after Season 8 of Love Island U.K. premiered across the pond on ITV2, fans of the stateside version now have clarity about when Love Island USA Season 4 will debut.
Following the success of the British dating series, a U.S. edition of Love Island launched on CBS in 2019. The show has introduced viewers to stars like Shannon St. Clair, Caro Viehweg, Mackenzie Dipman, and Johnny Middlebrooks during its initial three-season run.
As the summer season begins, a new group of islanders is getting ready to make their marks on the Love Island USA villa — but many things have changed ahead of Season 4.
From the network shift, to the new villa, to the premiere date, we have you covered when it comes to everything you need to know about Love Island USA Season 4.
When is the 'Love Island USA' Season 4 premiere date? Mark your calendars.
Less than a year after Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser won Season 3, the official Love Island USA Instagram account confirmed the premiere date for the 2022 season.
"Swipe to see the steamy news," the caption of the June 8 post read.
As the post confirmed, the upcoming fourth season of Love Island USA will officially kick off on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
'Love Island USA' is moving to Peacock for Season 4, and the islanders will live in a brand new villa.
While longtime Love Island USA fans can still expect to see a cast of eligible islanders look for love on Season 4, many other aspects of the show will be different.
Instead of airing on CBS, the fourth season will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock. This change means that Peacock subscribers will be able to stream new episodes at their leisure, instead of waiting for them to air on primetime television.
Several new episodes will drop each week, though Peacock has yet to confirm the exact release schedule.
The filming location has changed on each season, and the same is true for Season 4. While Seasons 1 through 3 were shot at luxury homes in Fiji, Las Vegas, and Hawaii, respectively, Season 4 will tape at a villa in California. The cast list for the fourth season has yet to be revealed.
It's also unclear at this time if longtime host Arielle Vandenberg or narrator Matthew Hoffman will be back for Season 4, or if the show will go in a different direction given its new home on Peacock.
In another exciting pre-season reveal, Peacock confirmed that the show has already been renewed for Season 5. Fans can, therefore, expect to see plenty more from the USA-based islanders in the future.
How will the islanders fare during the couplings and re-couplings? You'll have to tune in starting on July 19 to find out.
The first three seasons of Love Island USA are available to stream on Paramount Plus now. Seasons 1 through 7 of Love Island U.K. can be found on Hulu.