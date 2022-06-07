'Love Island U.K.' Is Back for Season 8 — It Just Might Be a While Before It Airs on Hulu
Less than 10 months after Liam Reardon and Millie Court secured a victory following a difficult Casa Amor experience on Season 7 of Love Island U.K., the hit dating series is officially back.
The eighth season kicked off on ITV2 on June 6 and, for the rest of the summer, viewers in the U.K. will get to watch the islanders as they flirt, get pied, and fall in love in Mallorca, Spain.
While viewers across the pond can watch the series six nights a week, American fans still have a bit of a wait before they'll be able to stream the show sans a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
When will Season 8 of Love Island U.K. be available to stream on Hulu? Read on to find out if Hulu has announced a premiere date for the eighth season.
When will 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 be available to stream on Hulu?
Following the Season 8 premiere of Love Island in the U.K., many audience members who are based in the United States began to wonder when exactly the show would debut on Hulu.
The streamer has yet to confirm a premiere date for the newest season of Love Island U.K. In past seasons, there has usually been about a two-week lag in between the U.K. premiere and the Hulu release.
Season 7 began on ITV2 on June 28, 2021, and the first episode came out on Hulu exactly two weeks later, on July 12. For the winter edition of the show (aka Season 6), which began in January of 2020, only eight days passed before viewers could stream the show in the U.S. on Hulu.
If this pattern continues, then American fans can expect to start streaming the show on a date on or around June 20, 2022. Once Love Island U.K. Season 8 does premiere, then one episode will usually drop each day (except for Saturdays).
Until it debuts, fans can catch up on the first seven seasons of the competition series on the streamer.
'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 features a few notable changes to the format — and a brand new villa!
Since it was brought back in 2015, Love Island U.K. has been one of the most popular dating show offerings out there. While the main idea of bringing eligible singletons together in a picturesque location has always stayed the same, a few changes have been made over the years to keep the format of the show fresh.
The Season 8 islanders will be staying in a brand new villa in Mallorca, and they'll be wearing secondhand clothes from eBay instead of new fast fashion looks.
The audience was also able to get more involved as well for Season 8. While viewers have always been able to vote on the Love Island app for their favorite and least favorite pairs, on Season 8, they were able to weigh in on who would couple up on Day 1.
By becoming matchmakers for the Day 1 islanders, viewers were able to have some control (and they could be more engaged) from the start.
There may be a few changes in effect for the newest set of contestants, but they are all still looking to find someone who is their type on paper without getting mugged off.