'Love Island U.K.' Is Back for Season 8 — It Just Might Be a While Before It Airs on Hulu

Less than 10 months after Liam Reardon and Millie Court secured a victory following a difficult Casa Amor experience on Season 7 of Love Island U.K., the hit dating series is officially back.

The eighth season kicked off on ITV2 on June 6 and, for the rest of the summer, viewers in the U.K. will get to watch the islanders as they flirt, get pied, and fall in love in Mallorca, Spain.