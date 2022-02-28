You May Recognize Carl Radke's 'Summer House' Friend, Mackenzie Dipman, from This Dating Show

Since Summer House first debuted in 2017, viewers have seen original star Carl Radke go through his fair share of relationship ups and downs in front of the cameras.

From his two-season on-and-off flirtation with Lauren Wirkus, to his pantry makeouts with Paige DeSorbo, to his brief on-screen relationships with non-cast members, to his will-they-won't-they connection with best friend Lindsay Hubbard, the Loverboy VP of Sales has been through it all on the show.