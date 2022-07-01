The New Host of Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ Might Look Familiar to ‘Modern Family’ Fans

A few hours later, Arielle addressed the news on her own Instagram account, more or less admitting that she didn't leave the show on her own accord.

"I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island, and we had three amazing seasons!" she wrote. "Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season. The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host. Though I am truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show, I’m so happy for my friend Sarah Hyland. You’re gonna kill it!"