Ariana Madix Replaces Sarah Hyland As the Host of 'Love Island USA' for Its Sixth Season "It is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer," Sarah Hyland shared on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 7:34 a.m. ET

There are some things that Love Island USA viewers look forward to each season. While one of those things is the unending drama between the singles, another is getting to see the lovable host, Sarah Hyland, with the contestants every step of the way. However, ahead of the Peacock show's Season 6 premiere, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was announced as the new host, replacing Sarah.

But why did Sarah Hyland leave Love Island USA in the first place? She might have been a surprise choice to host the reality show, after she became known for lots of television roles as an actor. But in Season 4, when Sarah replaced Arielle Vandenberg, viewers quickly adjusted to the change. Now, they have to do that all over again.

Why did Sarah Hyland leave 'Love Island USA'?

On March 26, 2024, Sarah shared an Instagram Story in which she revealed she had received a text that appeared to cement her exit. She revealed that she would be unable to return for the sixth season of Love Island USA as its host. According to Sarah, though, it wasn't a negative text message, per se, but instead something that appeared to be bittersweet for the actress and television host.

"I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA," she shared at the time. "While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season." Whatever her new "exciting project" is, at the very least, it seems to mean she left Love Island USA on her own accord.

Not long after, Ariana announced on her own Instagram account that she would be the Season 6 host of Love Island USA and said in a video that she was excited to "stir up some trouble in paradise." For Ariana, this gig comes hot on the heels of her starring role in Chicago on Broadway. Dare we say the Vanderpump Rules OG might be growing out of her reality TV star role?

Is Ariana Madix the permanent host of 'Love Island USA' from Season 6 and on?

Peacock shared in an official press release that "Vanderpump Rules star and Love Island superfan Ariana Madix" was confirmed as "host of Season 6 of the hit cultural phenomenon." While that doesn't mention any seasons beyond the sixth, it does seem possible that Ariana could become the regular permanent host of Love Island USA after she makes her summer 2024 debut.