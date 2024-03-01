Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix's Net Worth Is Under Scrutiny Following Rachel Leviss's Lawsuit Ariana Madix earns $25,000 an episode for 'Vanderpump Rules,' which contributes to her substantial net worth. By Joseph Allen Mar. 1 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As is often the case with wildly successful reality stars, the people at the centers of those shows don't start out all that wealthy. As the shows pick up steam and become more popular, their overall earnings also start to increase. Ariana Madix has been a star of Vanderpump Rules for years, and her net worth soared during that time.

Following news that Ariana and Tom Sandoval are being sued by Rachel Leviss, many wanted to better understand what Ariana's overall net worth might be. Here's what we know about Ariana's net worth and how it has changed over the years.

Source: Getty Images

What is Ariana Madix's net worth?

Although Ariana was reportedly only making roughly $10,000 per episode for the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the main cast renegotiated their contracts in 2017 and 2018, and now make $25,000 per episode. That means that they could be netting as much as $600,000 per season, depending on their episode counts. That base salary, as well as plenty of additional work, has contributed to Ariana's estimated net worth of roughly $2 million.

Ariana Madix Reality TV star Net worth: $2 million Ariana Madix is a reality star best known for her appearances on Vanderpump Rules. She has also competed on Dancing With the Stars, and had roles in Lifetime movies and on Broadway. Birthdate: June 24, 1985 Birthplace: Melbourne, Fla. Birth Name: Ariana Madix

Ariana is facing a lawsuit from Rachel Leviss.

Part of the reason people are so curious about Ariana's assets (which include a $2 million home she bought with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval), is that she and Tom are both being sued by Rachel Leviss. The lawsuit stems from the 2023 scandal known as "Scandoval," in which Ariana discovered that Tom, her boyfriend of nine years, was cheating on her with Rachel, who was one of Ariana's best friends.

In her lawsuit, Rachel claims that she is a victim of revenge porn, invasion of privacy, eavesdropping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit states that Rachel was the “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent.” The lawsuit further claims that Rachel believes Tom has several explicit videos of her.

The lawsuit further explains that Rachel has suffered “severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, anxiety, shock, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, powerlessness, sleeplessness, and loss of enjoyment of life,” as a result of the scandal. Rachel left the show after Season 10, where the drama was covered in detail. The fallout is still a major plotline in Season 11.