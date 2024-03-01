Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Can Ariana Madix Actually Sing? Here's What 'Chicago' Audience Members and Critics Say Were we snarky to wonder if the famous ex could actually sing? By Melissa Willets Mar. 1 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Some fans were surprised to learn that Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules fame had been cast as Roxie Hart in the Broadway show Chicago. This is the same role Renée Zellweger earned an Oscar nomination for when the show was made into a movie. Were we snarky to wonder if the famous ex could actually sing?

Well, now that the star, who holds a theater degree, has made her debut, the reviews are in! And let's just say opinions are mixed as to whether Ariana is the best singer ever. And yet, many people are celebrating her turn as Roxie — but not everyone!

So, can Ariana Madix sing?

The big question on minds of many is whether the Dancing With the Stars alum has a good voice that would make her worthy of a role on Broadway. Because we already know Ariana can dance. But can she sing?

Well, it seems that the focus is really on the reality star's overall performance. Per a Refinery29 writer who saw the show, "She hit her notes, danced her steps, and nailed her jokes. Her physical comedy was spectacular, her chemistry was palpable, and her stage presence was magnetic."

And, Ariana's run led to the long-running show's best non-holiday week record in it history per Broadway World. And so whether she's the best singer ever doesn't seem to matter. Fans want to see Chicago because Ariana is in it.

Some fans say Ariana Madix doesn't belong on Broadway, while other support her.

Many fans who went to the actual show had good things to say about Ariana's voice and say she held her own on stage. "She sounded like an angel" one audience member said. Meanwhile, on Chicago's official Instagram page, someone else shared, "I was there last night — she was BRILLIANT!!! She is meant for Broadway! Her voice sounds amazing!!"

But, many social media comments center around whether Ariana should even get the chance to be on Broadway, which she was at first scheduled to do through March 24 — and now received an extension until April 7.

"I wonder how all of those actor's feel being upstaged by a reality star?" one person demanded on Instagram, while someone else snarked, "How embarrassing for the real talent on stage!!!"

Plenty of folks said that just because Ariana had such a public cheating scandal that saw her castmate and live-in boyfriend Tom Sandoval sneaking around with the now-disgraced Raquel Leviss, doesn't mean she deserves to play Roxie. As one person joked, "When my boyfriend cheated on me with my best friend, my mom took me out for frozen yogurt."