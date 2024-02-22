Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Why Did Raquel Leviss Get Rid of Graham? James Kennedy Has the Dog Now "Why in the hell did Rachel not give James the dog!? She knew James desperately missed him." Did Raquel really take Graham to a dog shelter? By Melissa Willets Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke off their engagement in 2021, their pup Graham ended up moving on with the soon-to-be disgraced Vanderpump Rules star, while having to say "goodbye" to his dog dad.

Article continues below advertisement

But recently, it seems that Raquel decided to give up Graham, her once treasured companion. He eventually landed with her ex, happily, but that didn't happen immediately. Indeed, in true Raquel fashion, there was some serious dog drama involved. Here's what went down.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Raquel give up Graham in the first place?

In July 2023, TMZ first reported that the fuzzy puppy was dropped off at a shelter. He was reportedly experiencing behavioral problems, including biting. From there, the Vanderpump Dog Foundation got involved, and happily, the golden, curly canine got to go home to James.

James only found out that the dog was no longer living with his ex thanks to a mutual friend. He has Graham in training and the dog is no longer a danger to those around him. And, as if to rub salt in a wound, we are now being treated to a slew of photos of Graham via James's Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding insult to injury, James has been sure to include photos of his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, cuddling with the fuzzy rehabilitated hound. Meanwhile, fans have some thoughts about the whole Graham situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are upset and happy that Raquel gave up Graham.

Vanderpump Rules viewers are invested in the Graham drama, which culminated in a reunion on film between the pooch and his dog dad. As one demanded, "Why in the hell did Rachel not give James the dog!? She put it through all that trauma when she knew James desperately missed him. Poor Graham. So glad he’s back with James."

Even Kristin Chenoweth weighed in, commenting on James's Instagram, "I’m so glad you have him back. I just saw how it all happened. I’m furious with what’s her name. But thrilled you have him back!!" Many fans admitted to crying upon seeing Graham, whose name is seemingly being changed to Hippie, trot down the stairs at James's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about suicidal we don't know what Raquel is going through it has to be really bad and no one doesn't know my God if she was unable to take him Graham I can imagine where she is in her life right now mentally I hope someone can reach out to her https://t.co/Qdw8MWbZNi pic.twitter.com/Nwd84HyeH9 — Johnny K. Ward (@Ward1Johnny) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, as many fans vented their anger about Raquel not contacting James about her issues with Graham, and resorting to dropping him at a shelter, some expressed concern over her mental state if she resorted to letting go of her beloved pet.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, the reality star has had no shortage of low points in her life of late. She has been a social outcast ever since the affair with Tom Sandoval came to light.