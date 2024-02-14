Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 40 Years of Power Couple Realness: What Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Ken Todd's Net Worth? The British American restaurateur has opened 30 restaurants throughout the years, including the ones heavily featured in 'Vanderpump Rules.' By Sheridan Singleton Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The name Lisa Vanderpump has become known all over the world thanks to her businesses and, of course, her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Much is known about her, but what about her husband, Ken Todd? Seen on Vanderpump Rules, the husband and wife duo have been married for 41 years. The couple met in London at a nightclub and have been attached to each other ever since, even getting engaged only six weeks after their first date, and married three months later.

The way Lisa tells the story of their meeting, it sounds like a legitimate case of love and first sight. In an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish, Lisa said, “I just looked at him, and there was an instant connection." The couple’s meeting was accidental, but given that they’ve been happily married for 41 years, it seems more like fate. Lisa also shared with the Daily Dish, “It was the strangest thing … But he was wrong for me in every sense of the word.” Luckily for both of them, love prevailed.

Source: Bravo

Who is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ken Todd, and what's his net worth?

Ken Todd is a self-made entrepreneur who worked hard to create a life for himself and the son he had in his previous marriage to Pamela Todd. He worked a series of odd jobs as a laborer and eventually got to the point where he could support his family, as he was raising his son Warren as a single father when he met Lisa. Since then, the British American restauranteur couple has opened 30 restaurants throughout the years, including the ones heavily featured in Vanderpump Rules.

Ken Todd Restaurateur Net worth: $90 Million Ken Todd is a British-American restauranteur and entrepreneur who has owned over 30 restaurants in his 44 years working in the restaurant industry. He is married to Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. He is also the founder and president of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. Birthdate: July 21, 1945 Birthplace: Battersea, London, U.K. Marriage: Pamela Todd (1964 - 1966), Lisa Vanderpump (1982 - Present) Children: Warren Todd (57), Pandora Vanderpump Sabo (37), Max Vanderpump-Todd (31)

Source: Bravo

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump have owned many restaurants over the years.

Ken worked as a laborer in the textile industry before he purchased his first bar, Corks Bar, in 1980. Since then, he and Lisa have opened over 30 restaurants, many of which are still up and running. Vanderpump Rules focuses on the personal relationships involved with two of Ken and Lisa’s restaurants, SUR and TomTom, both in Los Angeles. They also own two restaurants in Vegas, with more restaurants on the way. Pinky's by Vanderpump will open in Vegas, and Wolf will open in Lake Tahoe later.

Source: Getty Images

Ken Todd has other passion projects outside of the restaurant industry.