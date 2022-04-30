Actress Renée Zellweger grew up in Katy, Texas, where she began an acting career with bit parts in independent films and television commercials. Her first starring role was in the 1994 horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, but she didn't rise to fame until her performance in Jerry Maguire.

Renée is also known for her roles in Chicago, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Judy. She is currently dating TV presenter Ant Anstead.

Birth date: April 25, 1969

Birth place: Katy, Texas

Birth name: Renée Zellweger

Father: Emil Erich Zellweger

Mother: Kjellfrid Irene (née Andreassen)

Marriages: Kenny Chesney (m. 2005; annul. 2005)

Children: N/A

Education: Katy High School, University of Texas at Austin