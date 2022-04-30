Logo
Home > Entertainment
Renée Zellweger
Source: Getty Images

What Is Renée Zellweger's Net Worth? Inside Her Enormous Wealth

By

Apr. 30 2022, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Following her roles in cult films such as Dazed and Confused and Empire Records, Renée Zellweger quickly rose to fame for her wit and charm in romantic comedies like Jerry Maguire and Bridget Jones' Diary. Her versatile resume is a mile long and includes everything from biopics to war dramas to crime miniseries.

Article continues below advertisement

For all of her brilliant work onscreen, fans are curious about Renée Zellweger's net worth. What is her net worth?

Renée Zellweger
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Renée Zellweger's net worth?

Renée grew up in Katy, Texas, to Emil Erich Zellweger, a Swiss engineer, and Kjellfrid Irene Andreassen, a Norwegian nurse. Renée also has an older brother named Drew. During high school, Renée didn't express much interest in the arts, but during her time attending the University of Texas at Austin as an English major, she took a drama elective that sparked the acting bug.

During college, her father lost his job, so Renée started waitressing while auditioning for parts in commercials and independent films. After graduation, she appeared in several independent films, including Reality Bites. Her first lead role in a film occurred during Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation alongside Matthew McConaughey.

Article continues below advertisement
Renée Zellweger.
Source: Getty Images

However, it wasn't until her role in Jerry Maguire that Renée rose to fame, and she was even nominated for a Screen Actor's Guild award for her performance. It wasn't until 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary that she gained international recognition for her work. Renée's success in Bridget Jones's Diary was rivaled by her success as Roxie Heart in Chicago, based on the musical of the same name, which earned her a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

Article continues below advertisement

Renée Zellweger

Actress

Net worth: $90 Million

Actress Renée Zellweger grew up in Katy, Texas, where she began an acting career with bit parts in independent films and television commercials. Her first starring role was in the 1994 horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, but she didn't rise to fame until her performance in Jerry Maguire.

Renée is also known for her roles in Chicago, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Judy. She is currently dating TV presenter Ant Anstead.

Birth date: April 25, 1969

Birth place: Katy, Texas

Birth name: Renée Zellweger

Father: Emil Erich Zellweger

Mother: Kjellfrid Irene (née Andreassen)

Marriages: Kenny Chesney (m. 2005; annul. 2005)

Children: N/A

Education: Katy High School, University of Texas at Austin

Renée Zellweger with her second Academy Award.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Although her career was sparkling in the early 2000s, Renée took an acting hiatus from 2010 to 2016. Her return to film began with Bridget Jones's Baby, the third installment in the Bridget Jones franchise, to positive critical reception. She began starring in a series of dramas that culminated with the biopic Judy in 2019, based on the life of Judy Garland. For her performance, Renée won her second Academy Award.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Renée Zellweger's current net worth is estimated at $90 million. Between her numerous acting roles and hard-working mentality, it's no surprise her net worth has reached such heights!

Renée is currently starring in the NBC crime miniseries The Thing About Pam, based on the involvement of Pam Hupp in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. The show is currently streaming on Peacock.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Renée Zellweger Stars as Murderer Pam Hupp in 'The Thing About Pam'

NBC's True Crime Miniseries 'The Thing About Pam' Isn't Killing It With Critics

Is Renée Zellweger Married? Here's Who the Actress Has Dated Over the Years

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.