Want to Be on 'Love Island USA'? Don't Miss Your Chance! Here's Everything You Need to Know Following up on the success of 'Love Island USA's' Season 5, the show has been renewed for two more seasons. Here's your chance to be a part of it! By Risa Weber Jan. 25 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

It's a tale as old as time. Girl arrives at a villa wearing a brightly colored bikini. Boy in swim trunks steps forward and says he's attracted to her. Girl picks boy standing right next to him instead. Girl and boy fall in love ... and break up, and make up, then go to Casa Amor, and break up all over again. Then they try to make up again as $100,000 hangs in the balance. One of these people could be you!

After the success of Love Island USA Season 5 on Peacock, the network is renewing the show for two more seasons. They promise plenty of twists and turns, surprises, and "bombshells" (contestants sent into the game to break up the current couples). So, how can you be a part of Love Island USA?

Where can I find the 'Love Island USA' application?

The Love Island USA application is now live and can be found on the official casting website. There are 80 questions in total, and they range from easy to more difficult. Some of the more difficult questions to answer are, "What is the most difficult thing you have ever been through?" and, "What is the most defining moment / event of your life?"

There are two questions that require a video entry. One of them asks potential contestants to tell a story about their most embarrassing moment on a date, and the other is a chance to showcase who you are as a person. It's an exercise in brevity as the second video must be no longer than 30 seconds.

In order to apply for Love Island Season 6, you need to be at least 18 years old, have the ability to leave and return to your country of origin, and be available for 10 weeks of filming starting around May 15, 2024. This is your chance to shoot your shot!

The new season will most likely air mid-summer 2024, based on past seasons. It's still unclear whether Sarah Hyland will return as the host for the next two seasons.

If you haven't experienced the sublime treat that is Love Island, it's a reality show where attractive young people lounge around an expensive villa and attempt to find their perfect match. If they are left without a partner by the end of the week, they're kicked off the island. The public also has chances to vote for their favorite islanders, which can put the least favorite islanders up for elimination.

Throughout the season, various challenges are thrown at the islanders, which often include "truth or dare" games, kissing contests, and obstacle courses done while wearing impossibly skimpy outfits.

After some couples have established themselves and declared their feelings for each other, the producers send either all the men or all the women to Casa Amor, where their loyalties are tested as they meet fresh faces. There are approximately 38 juicy episodes per season, so it's prime binge-watching material.