Casa Amor Is the Ultimate Relationship Test on Any Given Season of 'Love Island'

The now-infamous Casa Amor twist was first introduced during the third season of Love Island U.K. in 2017. The format of Casa Amor was tweaked slightly after it made its debut, and it's since become the most highly-anticipated part of any Love Island season.

When the Casa Amor twist is introduced about halfway through the season, either the original guys, or the original girls (it usually alternates each year) are generally asked to secretly leave the main villa.

One group heads to a new villa, which is called Casa Amor, while the other group stays behind at the main villa.