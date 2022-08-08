Casa Amor Is the Ultimate Relationship Test on Any Given Season of 'Love Island'
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the format of Love Island.
While the purpose of any edition of Love Island is to bring singletons (aka islanders) together to form strong romantic relationships, there's plenty of drama along the way when new people enter the villa.
Throughout the season, Bombshell islanders enter the villa to break up couples, or to get to know the single stars.
As the islanders begin to really form strong connections, a new test is introduced: Casa Amor. About halfway through any season of Love Island U.K., Love Island USA, or Love Island Australia, one of the ladies or one of the guys will receive a text to secretly get ready to leave for a day or night out.
The guys or girls group eventually learns that they are leaving the main villa to head to Casa Amor — but what exactly does this mean? Since Season 3 of Love Island U.K., the fallout from Casa Amor has caused many problems for the islanders. Plus, it's given viewers some of the best islanders of all time (looking at you, Ovie Soko).
What is Casa Amor on 'Love Island'?
The now-infamous Casa Amor twist was first introduced during the third season of Love Island U.K. in 2017. The format of Casa Amor was tweaked slightly after it made its debut, and it's since become the most highly-anticipated part of any Love Island season.
When the Casa Amor twist is introduced about halfway through the season, either the original guys, or the original girls (it usually alternates each year) are generally asked to secretly leave the main villa.
One group heads to a new villa, which is called Casa Amor, while the other group stays behind at the main villa.
After the men and the women are split up, six new guys and six new ladies head to the two villas to attempt to break relationships up, to turn heads, and to try to get a full-time spot on the show.
During the Casa Amor portion of the season, the original islanders are able to get to know new people without their partner being there to see. The islanders really get to know the Bombshells by competing in sexy challenges together as well.
For the islanders who didn't form a strong connection in the first part of the season, Casa Amor gives them the best chance to find someone. However, for the stars who were in solid couples before Casa Amor, the challenge can threaten to break up a relationship for good, or to put an islander in the doghouse indefinitely.
Casa Amor is branded as the biggest test of the season — some islanders can avoid the temptation of new people, while others struggle to handle the pressure because they don't know what their partner is doing at the other villa.
How does Casa Amor end?
After spending the better part of a week in Casa Amor, all of the original islanders are asked to decide if they want to stick with the person they were with before the twist, or if they want to recouple with someone new.
The original islanders do not know what their pre-Casa Amor partner has chosen to do until after they have made their own decisions. Once the main villa islanders make their choice during the recoupling, the islanders who were at Casa Amor either enter the villa alone, or with someone new.
The Bombshells from Casa Amor who are not picked get dumped from the island immediately, which makes the stakes even higher for the original islanders to make the right choice.
The Casa Amor recoupling is often the most dramatic elimination of the season — Love Island U.K. alums Amber Gill, Shaughna Phillips, and Faye Winter are just a few of the islanders whose post-Casa recouplings have stuck with fans over the years.
New episodes of Love Island USA drop on Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. You can stream Love Island U.K. on Hulu.