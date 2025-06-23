The Casa Amor Guys’ Lineup for Season 7 of ‘Love Island’ Includes a ‘Big Brother’ Alum The lineup for the infamous couples' test looked familiar to several fans. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 23 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

There are many steamy and talked-about moments on Love Island, but most fans know the Casa Amor episodes typically shake up the table each season. For those uninitiated, Casa Amor involves new girls and boys being brought into the villa to test the strength and loyalty of the couples we've watched connect before the infamous twist arrives.

Article continues below advertisement

After 18 episodes of watching the Love Island USA Season 7 couples connect, narrator Iain Stirling announced it was time for the new girls and boys to mingle with the existing Islanders. Five women were selected for the men, while six men were chosen to become someone's Mr. Steal Your Girl. While Casa Amor didn't discuss any details about the Casa Amor guys, fans spilled some tea about them before they had the chance to do it themselves.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Casa Amor guys looked familiar to fans.

Shortly after the Casa Amor guys were introduced by walking through the villa ready to meet their potential matches. In addition to fans feeling as if none of the guys were good enough for the current Love Island ladies, they noticed that at least two of the guys looked familiar. One of the guys who stood out was Zak Srakaew, who was the fourth one in the lineup.

Zak's presence on Love Island USA was discussed on TikTok. Fans instantly noticed him from his time on another hit reality show, Big Brother UK. Zak appeared in the series in Season 20. Following his Love Island reveal, several TikTok users uncovered a clip of him on Big Brother UK discussing his season. Zak is also reportedly friends with Love Island USA Season 6 contestant Miguel Haricihi

Article continues below advertisement

Another guy that stood out from Casa Amor was another Zac, Zac Woodworth. After seeing Zac in the lineup, a Love Island fan commented about knowing him on TikTok. The fan shared they went to high school together and dropped his first and last name. Zac's Instagram bio stated he's 26 and splits his time between Arizona, Hawaii, and Oregon.

Article continues below advertisement

Casa Amor experienced a significant change for 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

While not knowing much about the Casa Amor guys ahead of the titillating event isn't a new concept, Season 7 of Love Island USA had twists to the idea that fans hadn't seen from the series. In previous seasons, the original guys would be whisked away to Casa Amor, where they would be greeted with more attractive and eligible bachelorettes. However, during the Love Island USA: After Sun on Sunday, June 22, 2025, ahead of Casa Amor week, host Ariana Madix announced the ladies would be the ones leaving the house.

Article continues below advertisement

“I actually just went over there and checked it out, it looks really really cool," Ariana said of the girls' Casa Amor pad, per Parade. "There’s a room with a revolving door that is very private. You know when you push on a bookcase and it reveals a hidden room?, you push this circle on the wall and it rotates and reveals it’s a door into a room with pillows, it’s giving Soul Ties vibes but more private, sneakier.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the guys, they remain in the villa as the new Casa Amor girls come to them. Casa Amor has been known to make or break couples, and for Season 7, strong contenders like Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe and Nic Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega would be put to the test.