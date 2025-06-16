‘Love Island USA’ Episodes Have a Slight Delay Each Season, and Season 7 Is No Different Season 7 of the Peacock series aired on June 3, 2025 and airs six days a week. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 16 2025, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

In many ways, Love Island is unlike any other reality TV show out there. While its premise of connecting young, single hotties is familiar, the series doesn't make fans wait long to see how long the results they voted for manifest.

Love Island USA aired its seventh season in 2025 and seemed to follow the same structure as previous seasons. However, with drama constantly unfolding and new episodes streaming on Peacock nearly every day of the week, it's wild to know just how Love Island USA is filmed to capture it all. Some fans have wondered if the show films live or if the episodes are pre-recorded. Here's a look at the popular show's recording setup.

Is 'Love Island' pre-recorded in 2025?

Love Island's episodes are pre-recorded ahead of the time fans see it live. According to NBCInsider, by the time viewers are voting on the couples after every episode, the cast continued filming new episodes. How meta!! While each Love Island Season 7 episode, which began on June 3, 2025, are taped in real time from the Fiji villa, there's a delay between one and two days. The delay gives the show's production team time to edit in between the show's 6-day shooting schedule.

New Love Island USA episodes air every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. That means the days the episodes don't air give producers a small window to edit the episodes fans see in real time. The quick turnaround is something longtime Love Island narrator Iain Stirling said he's gotten used to since being the show's go-to voice since 2015.

"The only time deadlines come in tricky is when you get to like like Week 6, and they’ve all been together for like, three weeks You’re like, 'I’ve done so many jokes about this couple,'" Iain explained to Today in 2024 about Season 6 of Love Island. "If had never had this madness in the middle and just stayed a happy couple, and it cut to a conversation of them on the day beds for the 100th time, you’d be like, 'I’ve got nothing left funny to say about this situation.'"

Fans have called out 'Love Island' for its pre-recorded episodes.

Although Love Island's pre-recorded schedule seemingly works for the successful show, many of its fans haven't appreciated feeling like they know everything necessary to make a sound decision about which couple they vote for. In 2024, the discussion surrounding the show's recording schedule surfaced on TikTok, as fans questioned if they were making accurate votes based on the 1-2 day delay.

"I'm confused, isn't Love Island pre-recorded?" TikTok user @sfloresfl97 said in a post. "If that's the case, then what are we voting for?"

