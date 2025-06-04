'Love Island USA' Season 7 Episode Schedule — When Do New Episodes Air? "This is where the magic happens." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 3 2025, 8:39 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

The Love Island USA franchise returned with Season 7 on June 3, 2025, essentially giving 10 hotties a shot at finding love. The series continues streaming on Peacock, with Ariana Madix back once again as host and Iain Stirling returning as the narrator. This season, the new Islanders will get to explore Fiji, which only adds to the visual appeal. Season 7 promises not only "heart-racing challenges," but also "bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to Peacock.

The streamer also teased that "new bombshells arrive to shake things up in the villa, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new." While some things have changed, one aspect remains the same, voting. Fans can still vote for their favorite couples throughout the season using the Love Island USA app. Now that we've built up the excitement, here's a breakdown of the days new Love Island USA Season 7 episodes drop so you can tune in.

What days does 'Love Island USA' Season 7 air?

Source: Peacock 'Love Island USA' Season 7 cast.

Love Island USA releases new episodes every day, except Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET. Season 7 kicked off on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with daily episodes during premiere week, which runs through June 10.

After that, the regular schedule kicks in, and new episodes will air every day from Thursday through Tuesday, starting June 12. The infamous recap show, Love Island Aftersun, will air on Saturdays, beginning June 7. As most fans already know, Aftersun dives into recaps and discussions of all the drama that’s gone down in the villa so far.

Where can I watch 'Love Island USA'?

Love Island USA is a Peacock-exclusive reality TV series, so you’ll only be able to stream it through Peacock. To watch, you’ll need either a monthly or annual subscription. So if you’re planning to keep up with all of Season 7, make sure your subscription is in place!

Meet the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 cast.

Season 7 of Love Island USA brings together another group of strangers ready to have some fun, mingle, and maybe even find a love match. The Season 7 guys include Ace Greene from Los Angeles, Austin Shepard from Northville, Mich., Jeremiah Brown, also from Los Angeles, Nicholas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, and Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City.

As for the ladies, this season features Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Fla., Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, N.C., Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Ala., and Yulissa Escobar from Miami. Simply put, it looks like there's going to be a lot of excitement happening in Fiji this season!

