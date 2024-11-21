Home > Viral News > Influencers Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight Were Deported From Fiji for NSFW Reasons "The wives should be grateful that I am sleeping with their husbands." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 21 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@anniekknight; Instagram/@bonnieblue

Things are getting hot in Fiji, and we don't mean the weather. Bonnie Blue and Annie Knight, two of the top-rated creators on OnlyFans, touched down in the South Pacific country to get some NSFW work done but soon found themselves kicked out of the tropical paradise. While neither shies away from their chosen professions, Bonnie has carved out quite a name for herself based on various sassy stunts.

In 2023, Bonnie went viral after sleeping with over 150 college-aged men during spring break in Mexico. She filmed the experience and uploaded it to her OnlyFans, where Bonnie has revealed she makes hundreds of thousands of dollars each month. Unfortunately, none of her videos will feature a gorgeous backdrop of Fiji beaches. Why was Bonnie Blue deported from Fiji? Here's what we know.

Why was Bonnie Blue deported from Fiji?

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was deported from Fiji alongside Annie Knight in November 2024. Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua declared the duo to be prohibited immigrants, per Fiji Village News. This means they are not allowed to enter or remain in the country. Bonnie's Australian Visa had been revoked a week prior, so she and Annie decided to head to Fiji in order to take advantage of Schoolies, the week of celebration following high school graduation.

Both were deported for violating their visitor visas by planning to film OnlyFans content. Viliame Gavoka, the deputy prime minister and minister for tourism and civil aviation, said the pair was "harmful" to Fiji's tourist destination image. Two hours before Bonnie and Annie discovered they were getting the boot, they bragged about having sex with 24 people from the class of 2024, per the New York Post.

Bonnie Blue claims she has saved marriages.

Back in July 2024, Bonnie spoke with news.com.au about how seriously she takes her work. The 25-year-old says she offers an experience free of judgment, which married men appreciate. In fact, Bonnie blames their wives for this decision, saying they are too busy "moaning too much" and don't know how to "pleasure their husbands."

Bonnie says there are more than enough men in the world willing to pay her $1,500 for an evening that is 100 percent no strings attached. They don't have to put any effort into getting what they want, which she says actually helps their marriages. "Sleeping with me can be a one-off — no texting, late-night phone calls, or secret gifts," she explained. "The wives should be grateful that I am sleeping with their husbands."