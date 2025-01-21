Why Did Molly-Mae and Tommy From 'Love Island U.K.' Break Up? Here's the Tea "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 21 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Back in 2019, Love Island U.K. was going strong for Season 5 and fans were watching closely as it seemed that Tommy Fury and Lucie Donlan were on the verge of a love match. But along came Molly-Mae Hague, and everything changed.

Tommy and Molly-Mae quickly became that too-adorable couple that everyone loves, and some people love to hate. A month after Molly-Mae caught Tommy's eye on Love Island, they announced their relationship officially. Things quickly got serious, with the couple welcoming a daughter together and announcing their engagement in 2023. But as soon as the relationship was headed for the next level, it was over. So why did Tommy and Molly-Mae break up? Here's what we know about the end of their starry-eyed five-year romance.

Why did Tommy and Molly-Mae break up?

They seemed like the perfect couple. Beautiful, in love, and building a sweet little family with the birth of their daughter in 2023. Yet it all came crashing down on Aug. 14, 2024. In a since-deleted pair of posts, the duo explained their breakup. Molly-Mae wrote, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this," while Tommy began, "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship."

Rumors flew that Tommy had cheated on Molly, but the truth may be something else entirely. Tommy revealed at least one of the reasons behind the breakup in a 2024 interview with Men's Health UK, where he admitted to having developed an alcohol addiction. Tommy shared, "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it. If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t."

He continued, "You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it." Tommy emphasized, "We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink."

Molly-Mae wants people to know that she wishes it was a publicity stunt.

Yet despite the fact that sharing Tommy's addiction would have made things easier for Molly-Mae as the former couple was hounded in the wake of their breakup, she kept quiet. It seems like a kind gesture from a former partner who still cares for Tommy.

Fans may think they know the whole story, but it seems that the pair kept some things close to the chest all along. Much was revealed when Molly-Mae worked on a documentary for Amazon Prime Video U.K., called Molly-Mae: Behind It All. In the documentary, fans are given a chance to watch Molly-Mae and her daughter navigate life after the breakup as she launches her clothing line and learns the single mom life.

It's a raw and open peek into the people behind the headlines, and a good reminder that even when fans think they know everything about a couple and their relationship, they really don't.