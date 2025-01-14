‘Love Island All-Stars’ Host, Maya Jama, Is Back for Season 2 The model and TV personality also hosts 'Love Island UK.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 14 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mayajama

After an intriguing first season, Love Island U.K. will continue adding to the franchise with Love Island: All-Stars. The spinoff series brings contestants from past Love Island seasons and helps them in their quest for love. Sometimes, a common thread is all you need for a genuine love connection! Sadly, for Love Island USA watchers, Love Island: All-Stars only focuses on the previous Love Island UK seasons, so we won’t see any of our faves like Carrington Rodriguez from Season 1 and Florita Diaz from Season 4.

However, many fan-favorites from the UK have been added to Season 2. In addition to the familiar face Love Island UK fans will see in the cast, fans will see the same host we’ve grown to know and love during the first season, Maya Jama. Here’s what to know about the Love Island: All Stars Season 2 host and who will join her!

Who is ‘Love Island: All Stars’ host Maya Jama?

Maya is a UK-based model, TV personality, and entrepreneur. After growing up in Bristol, England, she moved to the UK in 2012 to pursue her media career as an actor, model, and TV presenter. She began her TV presenting career as a vlogger for Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities for Copa90, which covered the FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the 2010s, she continued growing her TV career, earning hosting gigs on The Circle UK’s ITV2 shows, Loose Women, A League of Their Own Road Trip, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. In 2022, she became Love Island’s official host, replacing Laura Whitmore. The following year, Maya became the first-ever host of Love Island: All-Stars.

Her debut resonated with fans, earning her a spot on Season 2. Maya basked at the opportunity and has been sharing sneak peeks of her looks on the show on Instagram.

“We are so back…” she wrote under several photos of her on set ahead of Love Island: All Stars’ Jan. 15 premiere.

Is Ariana Madix hosting ‘Love Island: UK’ with Maya Jama?

As fans look forward to seeing Maya on another season of Love Island: All-Stars, many have wondered if the franchise’s breakout host, Ariana Madix, would also lend her talents to the relatively new show. The Vanderpump Rules star entered the Love Island family when she hosted her first season in Season 7.

The hosting gig was one of Ariana’s multiple opportunities she received after her ex-boyfriend and former VPR co-star, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her former best friend, Rachel Leviss. Although Ariana dazzled on the show with stunning looks and meme-able commentary, she won’t be appearing on Love Island: All-Stars. However, there is hope, as Ariana may return to her hosting spot for Love Island: USA Season 7, though Peacock hasn’t announced any details from the season yet.

While Love Island: All-Stars will go on without Ariana, another familiar face, er, voice, will enter the villa on Jan. 15. Maya will be joined by Iain Sterling, who has been a Love Island staple since the series debuted in 2015.