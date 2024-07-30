Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island They Made History, but Are Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan From 'Love Island U.K.' Still Together? Love is in the air everywhere as both 'Love Island USA' and 'Love Island U.K.' have found their winners for their respective seasons. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 30 2024, 5:59 p.m. ET Source: ITV

Love is in the air everywhere as both Love Island USA and Love Island U.K. have found their winners for their respective seasons. Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were chosen by American viewers to win the top prize after watching the ups and downs of their relationship unfold throughout the season. That couple is still going strong and hopefully will continue to, but what about their counterparts across the pond? Are Love Island U.K.'s winning couple, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan, still together?

Love Island U.K. is the original in the franchise. The show first premiered in a celebrity format called Celebrity Love Island that premiered in 2005. Unfortunately, at that time, the series did not do well and was canceled after two seasons. The celebrity aspect was removed, and in 2015 Love Island premiered, and this time, it was a big success. Since then, it has grown to 22 series spread across the globe under its umbrella. Love Island U.K. is also the most successful in creating long-lasting couples.

Source: ITV

Are 'Love Island U.K.' winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan still together after the finale?

After a beautiful journey together in the villa, Mimii and Josh took home the grand prize to share as a couple. Their story was inspirational to watch, and as of right now, it appears that they are still together. They spoke with former islander Indiyah Polack on a podcast, where they touched on their relationship status. They are taking their time, according to Josh, who said, "We love the fact that everyone loves us together, but the pace that we're going at is good for me; it's good for her."

Source: ITV

There was an attempt at a narrative in which Mimii still had feelings for Ayo Odukoya, but fans were not fooled.

As one of the original arrivals on the island, Mimii developed an immediate connection with Ayo Odukoya, and coupled up with him. Mimii believed in her connection with Ayo and stayed faithful to him while he had his own dalliances in Casa Amor. Thankfully, Josh put in his work to show her that he was the right choice, and after she was called out for an embarrassing situation (i.e., a failed "secret mission" to meet up with Ayo on the terrace), she found her way to Josh. Some fans believed there had been a narrative being built that Mimii still wanted Ayo, but these viewers were not fooled.

Source: ITV

While some feel they weren't deserving, Mimii and Josh got overwhelming amount of support from 'Love Island' fans after their win.