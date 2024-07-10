Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Why Did Uma Jammeh Leave 'Love Island'? Her Shocking Exit Explained "... I wouldn’t have wanted to stay and not be genuine to myself and my feelings for Wil." By Jamie Lee Jul. 10 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@umajammeh

After Uma Jammeh arrived at the Love Island villa as a bombshell, she initially found herself in a bit of a love triangle with Ayo Odukoya and Mimii Ngulube. But eventually Uma set her sights singularly on Wil Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

So what happened that has caused both Uma and Wil to leave the show? Below, we give a quick breakdown of the situation — including what both stars had to say about it.

Source: ITV Wil Anderson

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Uma leave 'Love Island'?

When a new bombshell named Reuben Collins entered the picture, that's when everything was thrown into chaos. Reuben had to make a decision about which girl to couple up with — and he decided to steal Uma.

This, of course, meant that Wil was left single, which also meant he'd have to leave the villa altogether. Though Uma and Wil had gone through a bit of a rough patch after Casa Amour — during which Wil had gotten cozy with Lucy Graybill — an emotional Uma decided to leave the show with Wil.

Article continues below advertisement

"We just got back to a good place," Uma explained to Nicole Samuel of her decision to stay with Wil (or, rather, leave with Wil). Uma later revealed that she was following her head and her heart and wanted to "be true to [her] feelings for Wil.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s a bittersweet feeling [to be leaving]. I made such amazing friendships in the villa that it started to feel like home but I’m happy to be leaving as I wouldn’t have wanted to stay and not be genuine to myself and my feelings for Wil," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the Londoner said she couldn't wait to "do normal things on the outside," like staying in with some takeaway or going out on "cute dates." "Wil wants to take me to Whitley Bay to see where he’s from, but we’ve also discussed him possibly moving to London so I’m looking forward to the future with him. The only way is up from here," she added.

As for Wil, he said that he had his eyes on Uma even before he even got to the villa, and that while he felt he "owed it to [himself]" to explore his options at Casa Amour, it made him realize he "wanted a future with Uma."

Article continues below advertisement

Wil is the luckiest man ever #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RaY0Ju0KAq — Uma Jammeh fans (@umajamisland) July 9, 2024